Morning news brief: Countries rely on Chinese vaccines, US seizes Iranian-linked websites, and more

Countries relying on Chinese vaccines reporting COVID-19 surge: Report

Countries like Mongolia, Seychelles and Bahrain had relied on the easily accessible Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic and bring back normalcy. These countries are now battling a surge in infections.

US seizes 36 Iranian-linked websites for alleged disinformation

The US Justice Department said on Tuesday it seized 36 Iranian-linked websites, many of them associated with either disinformation activities or violent organisations, taking them offline for violating US sanctions.

Saudis who killed journalist Khashoggi received paramilitary training in US: Report

Four Saudis who participated in the 2018 killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training in the United States the previous year under a contract approved by the State Department, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Trial of first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law begins

The trial of the first person charged under the national security law in Hong Kong begins on Wednesday, almost a year after he was charged with driving his motorbike into officers during a rally while carrying a flag with a protest slogan.

Biden sees work needed to address problems created by big tech firms: White House

US President Joe Biden believes steps are needed to safeguard privacy, bolster innovation and deal with other problems created by big technology platforms, the White House said on Tuesday, signaling his support for legislation concerning Big Tech.

Google likely to soon face antitrust claims over Play store from US states: Sources

A group of state attorneys general may file a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google as early as next week, accusing the search and advertising giant of violating antitrust law in running its mobile app store, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Watch: 'No peace plan presented by Taliban': Afghanistan