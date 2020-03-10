Morning News Brief: Coronavirus threat, climate change and more

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )
Two US congressmen exposed to coronavirus before meeting Trump
Collins was with Trump last Friday visiting the Atlanta, Georgia CDC headquarters where they were briefed on the virus's spread.Read More
Threat of coronavirus 'pandemic' has become very real: WHO
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said added that over 70 per cent of people infected with coronavirus in China had recovered. READ MORE
Opinion: Commonwealth links and a wealth of knowledge
The Commonwealth is a natural constituency for India. It gives India the appropriate platform to shape the global debate.READ MORE