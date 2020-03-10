Morning News Brief: Coronavirus threat, climate change and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 10, 2020, 07.30 AM(IST)

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Top headlines of the morning.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Two US congressmen exposed to coronavirus before meeting Trump

Trump

Collins was with Trump last Friday visiting the Atlanta, Georgia CDC headquarters where they were briefed on the virus's spread.Read More

Threat of coronavirus 'pandemic' has become very real: WHO

coronavirus

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said added that over 70 per cent of people infected with coronavirus in China had recovered. READ MORE

 

Opinion: Commonwealth links and a wealth of knowledge

Commonwealth

The Commonwealth is a natural constituency for India. It gives India the appropriate platform to shape the global debate.READ MORE