Morning news brief: Colorado shooting suspect identified, Trump rules out Twitter comeback & more

22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich has been identified as the gunman in the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. He had fired a rifle inside the club where revellers were reportedly commemorating the Transgender Day of Remembrance. In other news, Former US president Donald Trump has said he is not interested in returning to Twitter, despite Elon Musk reinstating his account

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Colorado police disclosed the identity of the gunman who opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub, wounding 18 people.

Former US President Donald Trump is not interested in returning to Twitter, despite Elon Musk reinstating his account.

In his daily nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian positions with artillery fire.

Amid fresh Covid-19 outbreaks in China, now Hong Kong leader John Lee has tested positive after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. A statement said that Lee is undergoing quarantine.