Russia-Ukraine War | Bad weather has reduced number of Russian attacks, but shelling remains high: Zelensky

In his daily nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian positions with artillery fire.

He said that due to worsening weather there were fewer attacks but that on Sunday in the eastern region alone Moscow launched close to 400 strikes.

"The fiercest battles, as before, are in the Donetsk region. Although there were fewer attacks today due to worsening weather, the amount of Russian shelling, unfortunately, remains extremely high," said Zelensky.

"In the Luhansk region, we are slowly moving forward while fighting. As of now, there have been almost 400 artillery attacks in the east since the start of the day," he continued.

Without providing specific details, Zelensky added that troops in the south were "consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers".

Kyiv as per Reuters on Saturday has reportedly killed approximately 60 Russian soldiers in a long-range artillery bombardment in the south.

As per the Reuters report, this is the second time in four days that Kyiv has claimed to have inflicted significant fatalities on its aggressor.

The Russian military ministry, on the other hand, said on Sunday that up to 50 Ukrainian personnel had died the day before at the southern Donetsk frontline and another 50 had died elsewhere.

