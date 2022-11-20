Explosions at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Russia and Ukraine trade blame; IAEA condemns shelling

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.



Powerful explosions took place at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Sunday (November 20). Both Russia and Ukraine have traded blame saying the other side shelled the power plant. The Ukrainian nuclear plant is currently under Russian control.

Kyiv "does not stop its provocations aiming at creating the threat of a man-made catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant", said Russian army in a statement, as per AFP.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that there were powerful explosions at the nuclear power plant and has warned all parties to stop "playing with fire."

"Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable. Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you're playing with fire!" IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

Russian news agency TASS said that 15 shells were fired at the plant's facilities, said the report citing a Russian official.

"They shelled not only yesterday, but also today, they are shelling right now," said the official, adding that any artillery attack at the site posed a threat to nuclear safety.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's nuclear power agency has accused Russia of shelling the nuclear power plant.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russia occupied shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, has since come under repeated shelling, with both Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of attacks and risking a nuclear accident.

The facility, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, provided about a fifth of Ukraine's electricity before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, and has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times.

(With inputs from agencies)

