Morning news brief: China's new premier, Covid pandemic three year anniversary, and more

Three years since the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic started, around 200 world leaders in an open letter called for 'vaccine equity' to be made a thing of the past. As per the leaders, with the pandemic's end in sight, "the world is at a critical juncture."

China's third-term President Xi Jinping has appointed ally Li Qiang to the post of premier during the ongoing annual meeting of China's parliament.

US regulators have taken control over the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after it was shut down, marking the largest retail bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Saudi Arabia is demanding security guarantees and help in the development of its civilian nuclear programme from the United States, as the latter is trying to broker its peace deal with Israel, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal.