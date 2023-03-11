On COVID-19 pandemic's 3-year anniversary, leaders say 'never again' to vaccine inequity

Three years since the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic started, around 200 world leaders in an open letter published on Saturday called for 'vaccine equity' to be made a thing of the past. As per the leaders, with the pandemic's end in sight, "the world is at a critical juncture."

"Decisions made now will determine how the world prepares for and responds to future global health crises. World leaders must reflect on mistakes made in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic so that they are never repeated," they said.

The letter marks the three-year anniversary since the dangerous Covid crisis was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Criticising the "glaring inequity" that served as a huge drawback in the pandemic response, they said, "we ask world leaders to pledge 'never again'."

"There are decades of publicly funded research behind Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and tests," said the letter, adding that "Governments have poured taxpayer money by the billions into research, development and advance orders, reducing the risks for pharmaceutical companies."

Insisting that these "are the people's vaccines, the people's tests and the people's treatments," it alleges that "instead of rolling out vaccines, tests and treatments based on need, pharmaceutical companies maximised their profits by selling doses first to the richest countries with the deepest pockets".

A study from last year showed that if in 2021, the vaccines had been distributed equitably, lives amounting to "one preventable death every 24 seconds" or that of approximately 1.3 million people could've been saved.

Citing this study, the letter urged leaders and governments to support the ongoing international accord towards a pandemic accord.

As per an AFP report, the open letter was coordinated by the NGO coalition People's Vaccine Alliance.

Signatories consist of both current and former officials like1996 Nobel Peace Prize Timor-Leste President Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta, along with several other Nobel laureates, faith leaders, and former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon. A range of current and former UN agency heads and former leaders of more than 40 countries were also among those who signed the letter.

(With inputs from agencies)

