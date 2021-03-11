Morning news brief: China calls for 'de-escalation' in Myanmar, 3,000 nurses killed by COVID-19 & more

The UNSC condemmed the continued violence in Myanmar even as the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against two adult children of Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing over the military coup. Meanwhile, in a major victory for US President Joe Biden the US House of Representatives gave final approval to the sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

Amid the pandemic, the global nurses' federation has warned of a looming exodus of health workers with at least 3,000 nurses having died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In a startling U-turn, former US President Donald Trump has requested mail-in ballot ahead of local municipal elections in Florida, voting again by mail despite his frequent attacks on voting by mail.

