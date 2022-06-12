Morning news brief: China accuses US of 'fuelling fire' in Indo-Pacific region and more

In a strongly worded response to his American counterpart, China's State Councilor and Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe has said that the strategy of the United States for the Indo-Pacific region is fueling future conflict.

Highlighting that the ties between the two superpowers are at a critical juncture, Fenghe said that is up to the United States to improve the bilateral relationship.

Macron, Scholz and Draghi to travel to Kyiv before G7 summit: Report

German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv with his counterparts from France and Italy before the Group of Seven summit at the end of June.

Why France’s parliamentary elections are important to Macron

Emmanuel Macron saw off the far right’s Marine Le Pen in April’s presidential election, but now the French president is facing a threat from the other end of the political spectrum in the fight for parliamentary power. Elections are being held nationwide to select the 577 members of the most powerful branch of France’s Parliament, the National Assembly, on Sunday, with a runoff on June 19.

Watch | Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on WION: 'This is the most challenging appointment I ever had'

Watch | British royal Prince William spends a day on streets, sells magazines to the homeless