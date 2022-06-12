Why France’s parliamentary elections are important to Macron

Emmanuel Macron saw off the far right’s Marine Le Pen in April’s presidential election, but now the French president is facing a threat from the other end of the political spectrum in the fight for parliamentary power.

Elections are being held nationwide to select the 577 members of the most powerful branch of France’s Parliament, the National Assembly, on Sunday, with a runoff on June 19.

The far-left’s Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the head of a coalition made up of leftists, greens, and communists under the name Nupes, is seeking to win the election and prevent Macron’s party from retaining its current parliamentary majority.

Former Trotskyist Mélenchon wants to significantly increase the minimum wage and lower the retirement age to 60. He also wants to be prime minister if his coalition gains control. That scenario would have the power to derail Macron’s domestic agenda.

Here’s a closer look: