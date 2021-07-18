Morning news brief: Chemical leak in Texas water park, US shootings, and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what's happening around the world today.

US: Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues, authorities said.

In separate shootings, 3 killed, 7 injured in US

In five different shootings, three people have been killed and seven injured, some critically, in two states, namely Oregon and Maryland.

Three Chinese, two Mauritanians kidnapped in Mali

Three Chinese nationals and two Mauritanians were kidnapped in southwest Mali on Saturday, the country's armed forces said, in the latest attack in the war-torn Sahel state.

Earth's richest man Bezos to blast off into space

Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, is set to join the astronaut club Tuesday on the first crewed launch by Blue Origin, another key moment in a big month for the fledgling space tourism industry.

Armed men who attacked Baghdad hospital arrested, says police

Baghdad police said Saturday they had arrested a group of related men who allegedly attacked a hospital, as a security source told AFP the armed assault was carried out in retaliation after four Covid patients died when their oxygen was cut.

