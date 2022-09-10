Morning news brief: Charles III to be proclaimed King, Imran Khan issues a warning & more

While people are still coming to terms with the queen's death, the official arrangements to proclaim her successor are in full swing. Reportedly, on Saturday, Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony. In other news, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a warning that he would become more dangerous if the authorities send him to jail. Meanwhile, giving a jolt to Joe Biden's plan and his new Indo-Pacific grouping, India pulled out of talks on trade in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

Click on headlines to read more:

Charles III to be officially proclaimed king at historic ceremony today

The oldest monarch to ascend to the British throne, Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday. The Accession Council comprises other royals and political and religious figures including Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Archbishop of Canterbury. The centuries-old proceedings will be televised for the first time.

India pulls out of trade talks with US led Indo-Pacific group

USA's attempt to kick start the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) may have been dealt an early blow as India walked out of the trade talks. Reportedly, in a statement released after two days of negotiations in Los Angeles, the US side released a statement explaining India's position.

'I will be more dangerous, if jailed', former Pakistan PM Imran Khan issues a warning

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is getting aggressive and bolder in his approach toward the ruling government. Days after sending a message that he might march on Islamabad, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief issued a warning that he would become more dangerous if the authorities send him to jail.

Brazilian elections turn violent as Bolsonaro fan stabs Lula supporter

The build-up to the upcoming Brazilian elections has been quite heated till now and it got worse as a supporter of president Jair Bolsonaro stabbed to death an opposition supporter.

