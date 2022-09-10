'I will be more dangerous, if jailed', former Pakistan PM Imran Khan issues a warning

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is getting aggressive and bolder in his approach toward the ruling government. Days after sending a message that he might march on Islamabad, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief issued a warning that he would become more dangerous if the authorities send him to jail.

"They have been trying to put me in jail for long now. I will be more dangerous if they send me to jail," said Imran Khan before appearing for a court hearing.

Khan further added that who did that authorities fear as they had deployed a heavy contingent of police outside the Islamabad High Court.

However, after the hearing where Imran was indicted in a contempt of court case, the former PM took a rather measured approach and stated:

“Every statement has a context. The country is regressing day by day, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report has shown it. They can do whatever they want, but the only solution to the instability is fresh elections.”

Reportedly, Imran was referring to the terrorism charge under which he has been booked. The charges against Khan are related to what police said was a threat to the Islamabad police chief and a female judge after Khan spoke about police torture of an aide who faces sedition charges for allegedly inciting mutiny in the military.

As reported extensively by WION, Pakistan's anti-terrorism court last month extended Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail for two weeks on terrorism charges relating to a speech. However, the said immunity expires on Monday.

This is not the first time that Imran has taken an ultra-aggressive approach in his defence and offence. Earlier this week, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced that Imran Khan is expected to give a call for a march on Islamabad, once the floods recede.

Reportedly, Ahmed took to Twitter on Sunday to lash the current government and announce the decision of the PTI chief.

“Imran Khan will give the call for Islamabad once the floods recede.” tweeted Ahmed.

