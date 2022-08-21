Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism charges

Imran Khan Niazi, a former Pakistani prime minister, was booked on Sunday for threatening a judge and two high-ranking police officers at a public meeting on Saturday in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). For disregarding judicial and law enforcement authorities, Niazi has been the subject of a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Hours after the ousted prime minister threatened government institutions and made provocative remarks at a rally, Pakistan's electronic media watchdog banned satellite television channels from airing live speeches by Imran Khan.

According to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Imran's recorded speech would only be allowed to air after an effective delay mechanism was in place to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control.

In his remarks to the public on Saturday, Khan threatened to file lawsuits against senior police officers, a female magistrate, the Pakistani Election Commission, and political rivals over the treatment of his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was detained last week on sedition-related charges.

Imran had stated in his speech on Saturday that he would file charges against the inspector general and deputy inspector general of the police in Islamabad and added, "We won't spare you."

According to the FIR, Imran's speech was intended to "terrorise" senior police officers and the judiciary so they could not carry out their duties and refrain from taking any action against anyone connected to the PTI if necessary.

Pakistan's interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, claimed on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader's speech was a continuation of a trend to criticise the military and other institutions.

