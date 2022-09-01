Pakistan anti-terror court extends Imran Khan's bail on terrorism charges until September 12

Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail for two weeks on terrorism charges relating to a speech, his lawyer said. Khan had appeared in court amid tight security. His pre-arrest bail had expired on August 31 and now the bail has been approved until September 12 and covers several new charges.

"It is not at all a case of terrorism," Faisal Chaudhry, his lawyer, told Reuters. Khan and his aides have termed all charges against him as politically motivated.

The extension comes a day after a lower court gave him a week to respond to contempt charges in a separate case related to his comments.

The charges against Khan are related to what police said was a threat to Islamabad police chief and a female judge after Khan spoke about police torture of an aide who faces sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the military. Khan said that his words were taken out of context and he didn't threaten anyone.

Political tensions in Pakistan remain high as Khan rallies support for elections that are not due until October next year.

In his speech, Khan said he "would not spare" the Islamabad police chief and a female judge who remanded his aide to custody, adding he would take legal action against them.

The political turmoil in Pakistan comes amidst devastating floods caused by record monsoon rains that have left a third of the country under water and affected more than 33 million people.

(With inputs from agencies)