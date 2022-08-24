Islamabad court summons former PM Imran Khan in contempt case on August 31

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, was ordered by an Islamabad high court on Tuesday to appear before the tribunal the next week (August 31) to address contempt charges arising from his verbal threats against a female judge during his rally.

At his rally, Khan vowed to file proceedings against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police, saying, "We won’t spare you." He also issued a grave warning to district judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The Islamabad court, after the rally, initiated contempt of court proceedings against the former prime minister on Monday (August 21) for "threatening" additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry during his address in Islamabad.

Also read | Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says no 'rule of law' in country, vows to sue police and judiciary

A three-judge panel, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, also requested the former leader to appear in person before the panel on the same day. The PTI chairman’s comments were deemed "inappropriate" by Kayani during the hearing.

Kayani said, "Imran is consistently giving remarks against the judiciary and the ECP. This should come to a stop," PTI reported.

Last week, Imran was detained in accordance with Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act. The case was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla Police Station.

Also read | Pakistan: Mob charges at Hindu man's house over fake blasphemy case

Khan’s attorneys submitted a petition to the Islamabad High Court asking for pre-arrest bail on his behalf. A two-judge panel of Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Babar Sattar took the case under consideration.

After deliberating, the judge granted him protected bail until August 25 and instructed him to go before an approaching anti-terrorism court by then.

The former prime minister, after being ousted, has been continuously attacking strong organisations and leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)