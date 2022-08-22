Pakistan: Mob charges at Hindu man's house over fake blasphemy case

A Hindu man in Hyderabad, Pakistan was purportedly booked in a false blasphemy case on Sunday (August 21), over a clash with a local resident, according to multiple media reports. The man, identified as Ashok Kumar, a sweeper, was violently assaulted by a hostile mob. After a fight with shopkeeper Bilal Abbasi, he filed a complaint against Kumar.

The frenzied mob, calling for the Hindu workers’ surrender for desecrating the Quran, was dispersed by the Hyderabad police, ANI reported.

According to a local media report, a Muslim woman was actually the one who burnt the Islamist book.

In Pakistan, there’s a widespread practise of using the harsh blasphemy law against minorities and even members of the Muslim community to avenge personal grievances. Several people have been killed by lynching for the blasphemy charge alone. Numerous other people spend years in prison without receiving justice because their lawyers, in fear, refuse to represent them.

However, without considering the facts, judges in subordinate courts frequently sentence the accused to death.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan has documented 1,415 blasphemy cases since its independence. The think tank believes that the true number of instances is much higher than the one recorded.

As per reports, the problem of unverified and speculative claims of ‘blasphemy’ has increased in lynchings and extrajudicial executions in the South Asian country.

