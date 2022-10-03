Morning news brief: Brazil presidential election goes to runoff, Burkina Faso president resigns & more

Brazilian elections remain the topmost highlight of the day as the election goes to runoff with Bolsonaro finishing close second to Lula. Meanwhile, Burkina Faso President Paul-Henri Damiba has handed his resignation to self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore. In the UK, King Charles III is all set to host South African president Ramaphosa for his first state visit. On the Russia-Ukraine front, former CIA director has said that the US will destroy Russian forces if Putin deploys nukes in Ukraine.

Burkina Faso coup: President hands in the resignation

Burkina Faso President Paul-Henri Damiba has handed his resignation to self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore. Traore said that order was being restored after violent protests against the French embassy and days of fighting as his faction moved to topple the government.

Former CIA director says US will destroy Russian forces if Putin deploys nukes in Ukraine

Former CIA director and retired four-star army general David Petraeus warned on Sunday that if Russian president Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons in the nation, the US and its allies would destroy Russia's troops and equipment in Ukraine as well as sink its Black Sea fleet.

LIVE | Brazil Presidential Election goes to runoff, Bolsonaro finishes close second to Lula

Incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro warned voters that "a change could be worse" in Brazil, after his second-place standing against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday (October 2) that will see the country head to a run-off election.

WATCH | Is UK's financial disaster a warning to the world?

WATCH | Riot police in Tehran clash with students protesting Mahsa Amini's death