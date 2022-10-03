LIVE | Brazil Presidential Election 2022: Polls close in race between Lula and Bolsonaro

People queue to vote during the legislative and presidential election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 2, 2022. Photograph: AFP
Brazilians voted in a presidential election which front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hopes to take in the first round as incumbent Jair Bolsonaro says he will accept the result if it is "clean"
Oct 03, 2022, 02:18 AM (IST)
Who is Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva? What is his story? Why did Obama call Lula the most popular politician on earth? Priyanka Sharma brings you the story of the man who may become Brazil's next President.
Oct 03, 2022, 02:17 AM (IST)
Brazil's electoral authorities began counting votes in the first round of the election, with leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva favored to beat right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
With only 0.2% of electronic voting machines counted, Lula and Bolsonaro both had about 44% of votes, the national electoral authority said on its website.
Oct 03, 2022, 02:00 AM (IST)
Polls closed in Brazil Sunday, with results expected within hours in the polarized presidential race that pitted leftist front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
More than 156 million Brazilians were eligible to cast a ballot in the first round of voting which will go to a runoff on October 30 if no candidate takes more than 50 percent on Sunday. Those still in line by polls closing at 5:00 pm (2000 GMT) will be allowed to complete their vote, officials said.