The flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been recovered from the passenger jet that crashed in the US.

In other news, the budget session of India will begin today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump insisted that Egypt and Jordan would take in displaced Gaza citizens.

Washington DC Plane Crash: 'Black boxes' recovered from crashed passenger jet

The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday (Jan 30) announced that the flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been recovered from the passenger jet that crashed into Washington's Potomac River after a deadly mid-air collision with a military helicopter late on Wednesday (Jan 29).

India: Centre to introduce 16 bills including Waqf Amendment Act during Budget session

Sixteen key bills are set to be tabled in Parliament's Budget session, which kicks off on Friday (Jan 31). These bills include the Finance Bill 2025, amendments to the Waqf Act and Banking Regulations Act, and a proposal to merge the Indian Railways Act and the Indian Railways Board Act.

Trump insists Egypt and Jordan will accept displaced Gaza citizens: 'They're going to do it'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 30) insisted that Egypt and Jordan would take in displaced Gaza citizens after the two nations dismissed the American leader's plan to "clean out" the Palestinian territory.

US Gun Epidemic: Court overturns 'unconstitutional' handgun ban for under-21s, despite rising shootings by youth

A conservative US court on Thursday (Jan 30) ruled that a federal law preventing licensed dealers from selling handguns to individuals aged 18 to 20 was "unconstitutional" and a violation of their rights.

Watch: Delhi assembly elections: last few days of campaign for Delhi polls