US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 30) insisted that Egypt and Jordan would take in displaced Gaza citizens after the two nations dismissed the American leader's plan to "clean out" the Palestinian territory.

Advertisment

His comment comes just a day after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians saying "it can never be tolerated or allowed".

Trump insists Egypt and Jordan will take in Gazans

While addressing reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump was asked for his response to Egypt and Jordan refusing to take in displaced Gazans. "They will do it," insisted the US president.

Advertisment

"They're going to do it. We do a lot for them, and they're going to do it," he said.

Also read: Donald Trump criticises journalist after she grills him for ‘blaming’ Democrats, DEI policies for Washington plane crash

Last week, just days into his second tenure as POTUS, Trump said that the 15-month war had reduced the Palestinian territory to a "demolition site." He then floated a plan to "clean out" the Gaza Strip and move Gazans to "safer" locations such as Egypt or Jordan.

Advertisment

Egypt and Jordan's statement on forced displacements

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 29) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said, Regarding what is being said about the displacement of Palestinians, it can never be tolerated or allowed because of its impact on Egyptian national security."

"The deportation or displacement of the Palestinian people is an injustice in which we cannot participate," he added.

Meanwhile, Jordan's King Abdullah II insisted that Palestinians must remain on their land.

As per a statement by his royal palace, the king, during meetings in Brussels stressed "Jordan's firm position on the need to keep the Palestinians on their land and to guarantee their legitimate rights, in accordance with the Israeli and Palestinian two-state solution."

(With inputs from agencies)