Morning News Brief: Biggest twitter hack of all time, Iran’s executions and more

Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and others hit in major hack





The official Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others were hijacked on Wednesday by scammers in a massive hack -- who according to cyber police were trying to dupe people into sending cryptocurrency bitcoin.

Iran: Judiciary halts execution of three protesters amid social media protests





The internet access in Iran was disrupted on Wednesday after a social media campaign using Persian hashtag #do_not_execute was used 7.5 million times against the country's death penalty.

Family sues Minneapolis for George Floyd's death in police hands





The family of George Floyd whose murder by a Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests across the United States has sued the city for his death.

