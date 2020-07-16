Family sues Minneapolis for George Floyd's death in police hands

The family of George Floyd whose murder by a Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests across the United States has sued the city for his death.

The family filed the wrongful death lawsuit in the Federal District Court in Minneapolis, even as the four officers involved in the Floyd's death have yet to go on trial on murder and related charges.

Floyd died on May 25 when now-fired officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to his neck for more than eight minutes after the 46-year-old black man was detained for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery. A bystander video then showed Floyd pleading for his life, saying "I can't breathe," before he went limp and died.

It's not specified how much in damages the family is asking. Chauvin, 44, remained at a maximum-security prison in Stillwater, Minnesota.

Three other fired officers who either helped hold Floyd down or stood guard are charged with abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. All three have posted $750,000 bail.

