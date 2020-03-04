Morning News Brief: Big win for Joe Biden, Coronavirus death toll and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Joe Biden moves ahead in US race; scores big wins on Super Tuesday

As the first wave of results in the 14 states voting came in, it appeared that the centrist former vice president's remarkable rebound from a failing campaign was gathering pace.

Iran killed two dozen children in November crackdown on anti-government protests: Amnesty

Protests broke out across Iran from November 15 after the announcement of a surprise petrol price rise.

Tornadoes tear though Tennessee, 25 dead

The Nashville Police Department circulated aerial photographs of many buildings missing roofs and homes destroyed standing next to houses that escaped damage.

Coronavirus death toll in Italy surges as infection spreads in US

In the US, the number of infections due to the virus touched 100 after a New York man tested positive for the virus.