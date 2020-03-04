Morning News Brief: Big win for Joe Biden, Coronavirus death toll and more

File photo: Joe Biden. Photograph:( AFP )
Top headlines of the morning.
Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.
Joe Biden moves ahead in US race; scores big wins on Super Tuesday
As the first wave of results in the 14 states voting came in, it appeared that the centrist former vice president's remarkable rebound from a failing campaign was gathering pace.READ MORE
Iran killed two dozen children in November crackdown on anti-government protests: Amnesty
Protests broke out across Iran from November 15 after the announcement of a surprise petrol price rise. READ MORE
Tornadoes tear though Tennessee, 25 dead
The Nashville Police Department circulated aerial photographs of many buildings missing roofs and homes destroyed standing next to houses that escaped damage.READ MORE
Coronavirus death toll in Italy surges as infection spreads in US
In the US, the number of infections due to the virus touched 100 after a New York man tested positive for the virus.READ MORE