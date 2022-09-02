Morning news brief: Biden's stern warning to 'enemies of US', stand-off between Trump and FBI and more

Joe Biden launches a scathing attack on Donald Trump and his supporters by calling them “extremists” and “enemies of American democracy”. In other news, Starbucks appoints Indian-origin CEO.

Donald Trump and his supporters are 'threat to democracy', says Joe Biden

United States president Joe Biden launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump and his supporters by calling them “extremists” and “enemies of American democracy” during a prime-time address on Thursday.

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan becomes new Starbucks CEO - Everything you need to know

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan will be replacing Howard Schultz as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coffee giants Starbucks, the company announced on Thursday. Laxman, who was formerly the CEO of Reckitt – makers of Durex condoms and Mucinex cold syrup, will join the company on October 1.

High-stakes standoff between Trump and FBI in court over seized secrets

Following days of news-grabbing revelations regarding highly sensitive information the FBI took from the former president's Florida home, a high-stakes confrontation between Donald Trump and US federal investigators ended up in court on Thursday.

Artificial intelligence makes life easy; new helping hand at Japan's convenience stores