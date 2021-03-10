Morning news brief: Biden's COVID bill expected to pass in Congress, Honduran president accused of smuggling drugs, and more

Here are the biggest news stories of the morning: New York City's governor continues to be in the limelight as another woman accuses him of harassment, while a British-Australian woman claims that Iran tried to recruit her as a spy. In the US, Biden's expansive COVID-19 relief bill is expected to hold in the US Congress.

Read this and more below. For the full story, click on the headline.

Sixth woman accuses New York governor Cuomo of harassment

UK summons EU delegation representative over 'completely false' vaccine claim

British-Australian academic says Iran tried to recruit her as spy

New York City's public school system perpetuates racism, a lawsuit claims

US hearing on tech dominance of news outlets will include Microsoft

Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid package expected to pass Congress Wednesday

Honduran President Hernandez helped smuggle 'tons of cocaine' into US, claims prosecutor

Mexico leans on China after Biden rules out vaccines sharing in short term

Watch: Russia seeks apology from EU over Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine