Morning news brief: Biden to talk with Xi, Maharashtra political crisis and more

As the US considers lifting some tariffs on Chinese goods, President Joe Biden said he would be speaking to President Xi Jinping. Former US President Donald Trump had imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods over alleged Chinese unfair trade practices and to protect US manufacturers.

I plan on having a conversation with President Xi, says Biden over tariffs on Chinese goods

Biden's comments come as the US battles historic inflation amid reports of an impending recession. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had asserted that recession is not "inevitable" while conceding that the economy may slow down saying that "clearly inflation is unacceptably high".

Watch: Plane with 126 onboard catches fire after landing at Miami airport

The plane appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway. Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said.

Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde with 33 Sena MLAs, 7 Independents leave Gujarat for Assam

his follows allegations of cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five seats, handing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government a huge setback.

Emmanuel Macron meets opposition, seeks to avert political deadlock

Watch | Jan 6 Capitol riots hearing: Election workers detail death threats