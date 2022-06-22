Miami airport plane crash: Red Air aircraft with 126 onboard catches fire after landing gear collapses. Watch

A plane carrying 126 passengers caught fire after landing at the Miami International Airport. According to reports, the landing gear malfunctioned, causing the Red Air flight 203 to crashland on the runway. Three people have been injured and hospitalised while others escaped unhurt. The dramatic incident took place on Tuesday at 5.30 pm (local time) when the plane was arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. There were 126 people on board, including 11 crew members. The plane appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway. Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that “fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage.”

It said that foam trucks were used to extinguish the flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that "fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage."

Social media videos taken by other passengers landing at the airport showed the airplane had been doused with white chemical foam by firefighters.

While other videos showed terrified passengers running for their lives as firefighters rush to the sport to control the blaze.

Aircraft catches fire as its landing gear collapsed



Miami Florida



Multiple Emergency crews are currently at the scene as Red Air aircraft catches fire as its landing gear collapsed after landing at Miami International Airport All passengers been evacuated

RedAir MD80 just caught fire after landing at MIA airport



All passengers look to be safe as they exited the plane

“What happened here is a miracle,” 7News Miami quoted Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava as saying.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it will send a team of investigators to the incident site on Wednesday.

Red Air said in a statement that the Dominican Institute of Civil Aeronautics would also be investigating.

Red Air, which is based in the Dominican Republican and Venezuela, has only been conducting flights since late 2021.

