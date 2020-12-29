Morning news brief: Biden hits out at Trump, Nashville bomber and more

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Dec 29, 2020, 08.31 AM(IST)

Photograph:( AFP )

US security agencies incurred 'enormous damage' during Trump administration: Biden

World is never going to forget me, Nashville bomber told neighbour before explosion

In rare agreement with Trump, Democrat-led US House approves demand for increasing coronavirus relief amount

In blow to Trump, house votes to override veto of defense bill




US-China ties: Biden says coalition needed of like-minded nations to confront Beijing

Gravitas: India preparing for the Post-Pandemic World

 

