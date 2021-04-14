Morning news brief: Biden condemns shooting in Minnesota, Brazil opens probe into Bolsonaro's covid response, and more

Morning news brief: Here are the biggest news stories of the morning - from US President Biden urging peace at Ukrainian border, to Queen Elizabeth's resumption of royal duties four days after her husband's death, we have it all! Click on the headline to read the full story.

Biden tells Putin to ease tensions on Ukrainian border, proposes summit

Queen Elizabeth returns to royal duties four days after her husband's death: Reports

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says delayed legislative elections to be held in December

Brazil reports 3,808 single-day COVID-19 deaths

Amid record dip in Bolsonaro's approval ratings, Brazil's Senate begins probe into government's pandemic response

'God awful': Biden condemns latest police shooting of Black man in Minnesota

Egypt 'seizes' Suez megaship, demands nearly $1 billion compensation

Biden set to complete withdrawal of remaining US troops from Afghanistan before 9/11 anniversary

Australia returns to 'war footing' amid COVID-19 vaccine turmoil