Brazil reports 3,808 single-day COVID-19 deaths

Sao Paulo Published: Apr 14, 2021, 07.48 AM(IST)

File photo Photograph:( AFP )

According to the Ministry of Health, during the same period, tests detected 82,186 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 13,599,994.

Brazil on Tuesday reported 3,808 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising its pandemic death toll to 358,425.

With overburdened hospitals and 80 per cent of COVID-19 intensive care unit beds occupied, Brazil, which reported a daily average of 3,068 deaths over the past seven days, is registering the most coronavirus deaths for a single country, according to data from the Council of State Health Secretariates.

Brazil has the world`s second-largest pandemic death toll only after the United States. Since February, the country has seen a new wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the spread of the P1 variant that emerged in the Amazon.

