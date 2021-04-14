Biden set to complete withdrawal of remaining US troops from Afghanistan before 9/11 anniversary

The remaining 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan are set to be withdrawn by September 11, 2021 by President Joe Biden. US officials on Tuesday announced the withdrawal is set to take place on the same day on which the US was attacked in 2001 by al Qaeda, triggering America’s longest-running war.

Former President Donald Trump had agreed to a May 1 deadline for withdrawal with the Taliban and now many US intelligence officials believe the chances of a peace deal in the country are dim. In addition, the Afghan government could struggle in holding off the insurgency by Taliban if the US withdraws its support.

Earlier, insurgents in the country had threatened to continue the series of violence in Afghanistan if the May 1 deadline was missed.

The White House official told Reuters that Biden is expected to officially announce the withdrawal on Wednesday. The withdrawal of troops will begin before May 1 and could be finished before the September 11 deadline.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to discuss Afghanistan with NATO allies in Belgium on Wednesday. Biden’s withdrawal confirms the trope in US administration that the military can no longer ensure peace in Afghanistan.

In the intelligence report which was sent to US Congress, the following is stated - “Kabul continues to face setbacks on the battlefield, and the Taliban is confident it can achieve military victory."

A 10-day summit is currently planned to begin starting April 24 in Istanbul to discuss Afghanistan. The Taliban has refused to participate in the discussion, saying that they would begin talking only once foreign forces had left the country.

