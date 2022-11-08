Morning news brief: Biden campaigns on eve of polls, Sunak, Macron meet and more

The crucial US midterm election takes place on Tuesday. However, on the eve of the polls, it was no rest for President Joe Biden who campaigned at a college in Maryland and went all out against the Republicans. In other news, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday met French President Emmanuel Macron and the duo expressed hope about working together to combat illegal immigration

US midterms: Democrats, Republicans make last ditch efforts to woo voters ahead of Tuesday's polls

On the eve of US midterm elections, President Joe Biden campaigned at a college in Maryland and told those present that a Republican win will spell disaster for democracy and undo much of the accomplishments of his presidency.

UK PM Sunak and French President Macron meet to discuss a deal to tackle illegal migration

British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday expressed hope about working with France to combat illegal immigration. His spokesperson claimed that the two countries were close to a new agreement to reduce the number of people crossing the English Channel.

North Korea claims US persistently spreading a groundless 'rumour of arms dealings' between it and Russia

North Korea on Tuesday denied that US claims that it had arms dealings with Russia and said that it had no plans to do so.

In 2022, Europe experienced the worst drought since the Middle Ages; it killed around 15,000 people: WHO

Hot weather has resulted in the death of at least 15,000 people in Europe so far this year, said the World Health Organization on Monday.

WATCH | Former US Ambassador to India Tim Roemer: We will have an ambassador soon

We are now eight months into the relentless war in Ukraine and there's now been an increasing buzz that India could potentially play a key role as a mediator between Russia and the West.