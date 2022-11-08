US midterms: Democrats, Republicans make last ditch efforts to woo voters ahead of Tuesday's polls

On the eve of US midterm elections, President Joe Biden campaigned at a college in Maryland and told those present that a Republican win will spell disaster for democracy and undo much of the accomplishments of his presidency. "Today we face an inflection point. We know in our bones that our democracy's at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it," Biden said at Bowie State University, a historically Black college.

Maryland is one of the party’s strongholds and one of the best chances of the Democrats winning a seat. He was campaigning for Wes Moore, the 44-year-old Rhodes Scholar who has high chances of becoming the state’s first Black governor. At an earlier virtual event, Biden said, “Imagine what we can do in a second term if we maintain control.”

However, analysts do not see that happening and are almost sure that the Republicans might win control of both the Houses. They predicted Monday that the Republicans are likely to pick up roughly 25 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives, more than enough to win a majority. They might just also be able to bag the one seat they need to gain hold of the Senate.

But Biden, with an extremely low approval rating, still seems hopeful and predicted his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people.”

The two biggest points that the Republicans have been pushing ahead are rising inflation and the crime rate. They have been contending that the people are tired of the two and want a change. If they win, Biden is going to have a tough time getting legislations passed and abortion protections, family leave benefits and other Democratic priorities might never see the light of day.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump was in Ohio, backing Republican Senate nominee, JD Vance, a venture capitalist and a best-selling author. He spoke about immigration and how Democrats aren't doing enough to stop the migrants from entering the US. He also hovered over the January 6 Capitol riots and said, "All I did was make a speech, peacefully and patriotically".

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in her final campaign rally n the campus of her alma mater, Michigan State University, said, "There’s a lot at stake with this election, so are you ready Spartans?” “We need a governor who’s going to fight for our reproductive rights, not give them away," said Governor Whitmer. "We need a governor who’s going to stand up for our voting rights, our civil rights and make sure Michigan is a place for everybody.”

(With inputs from agencies)