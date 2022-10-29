Democracy is at stake in US midterms, says Obama at Georgia rally

Former US president Barack Obama said on Friday (October 29) that democracy was at stake in upcoming midterm elections due to take place in November. Obama hit his first stop on the campaign trail on Friday.

Obama, who remains popular figure from the Democratic Party, addressed a rally in Georgia. He told the crowd that everyone had to get out and vote to stop election conspiracy theorists.

"It's not enough to elect Democrats at the top of the ticket," a fired-up Obama told the crowd in the suburbs of Atlanta.

"We need to elect good people up and down the ballot. Across the country, some of the folks who tried to undermine our democracy are running for offices that will oversee the next election.

"And if they win, there's no telling what might happen."

Obama has kept a relatively low profile since leaving office in 2017. He was guest of honour at Georgia rally. Georgia is witnessing two extremely close contests.

Democrat Raphael Warnock, the first Black US senator elected in the southern state with a long history of segregation, is seeking re-election against Herschel Walker, a former American football star backed by Donald Trump.

The contest could well decide which party gets control of the US Senate -- and the ability to advance or frustrate President Joe Biden's agenda.

There is also a fierce battle for the governor's office, where Republican Brian Kemp is up against influential Democratic figure Stacey Abrams.

(With inputs from agencies)

