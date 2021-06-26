Morning News Brief: Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future', IAEA demands Iran' answer on monitoring, and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Biden urging Afghans to 'decide their future', to IAEA demanding Iran's answer on monitoring. From Sydney entering lockdown as Delta variant cases surge to Brazil judges revoking password of ex=environment minister who is under probe.

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

US President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last US troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.

IAEA demands Iran's answer on monitoring, Tehran says not obliged to reply

The UN nuclear watchdog on Friday demanded an immediate reply from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that expired overnight, prompting an Iranian envoy to respond that Tehran was under no obligation to provide an answer.

Sydney flags broader lockdown as Delta variant cases swell

Central Sydney's streets were deserted on Saturday as Australia's largest city began a week-long lockdown to contain the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, with authorities warning broader restrictions could follow.

Helicopter carrying Colombia's President Duque struck by bullets in attack

A helicopter carrying Colombia's President Ivan Duque and others was struck by multiple bullets in an attack on Friday, he said in a video message.

Brazil judge revokes passport of ex-environment minister under probe

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday revoked the passport of former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, who stepped down earlier this week amid an investigation into his alleged role in allowing illegal exports of timber from the Amazon rainforest.



