Morning news brief: Bhopal gas tragedy verdict today, Trump Iowa rally, and more

The verdict of India's infamous Bhopal Gas Tragedy is expected today; back in 1984, the tragedy claimed approximately 4,000 lives and also caused over half a million non-fatal injuries. In other news, former US president Donald Trump while addressing a rally in Devenport, Iowa slammed America's "insane" education system and vowed that as President he will bring back common sense to a system where schools are becoming "indoctrination camps," focused on "sexualising our children." Meanwhile, in the Canadian town of Amqui, a pickup truck rammed over pedestrians, killing two and injuring nine others.

California has been facing the brunt of flooding and severe storms over the past several weeks. A levee broke on the Pajaro River over the weekend, forcing the community of Pajaro to take shelter at an evacuation centre in Watsonville on Monday.

Former United States president Donald Trump on Monday slammed the nation's "insane" education system and vowed to revamp it. He further pledged to bring back "common sense" schooling as part of his "America First" campaign.

Two people were killed in the Canadian town of Amqui while nine other pedestrians were injured after they were run over by a pickup truck, about 650 kilometres north of Montreal, authorities said.

India's Supreme Court on March 14 will pronounce its judgement on a revisionary petition filed by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh-led government in 2010, for increased compensation to the victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, referring to a nearly four decade old industrial disaster in Central India that claimed at least 4,000 lives and resulted in over half a million non-fatal injuries.