Morning news brief: Bangladesh election updates, Israel ‘dismantled’ Hamas command in northern Gaza, & more

Elections are underway in Bangladesh with incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party looking to continue its hold over Dhaka's corridors of power for a fourth consecutive term since she first came to power in 2009. In other news, the Israeli army, on Saturday (Jan 6) said that it had “completed the dismantling” of the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ command structure in northern Gaza and that the war will continue.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party is looking to continue its hold over Dhaka's corridors of power for a fourth consecutive term since she first came to power in 2009. The current elections are being watched globally due to widespread accusations against Hasina's administration of attempting to transform the country's multiparty democracy into a single-party one.

The Israeli army, on Saturday (Jan 6) said that it had “completed the dismantling” of the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ command structure in northern Gaza and that the war will continue this year.

China has announced implementing sanctions on five US military manufacturers as a retaliatory measure over US' arms sales to Taiwan, media reports said quoting a foreign ministry spokesperson statement on Sunday (Jan 7).

The United States air safety regulator on Saturday (Jan 6) temporarily grounded certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft for safety checks a day after one of the airplane's window panels blew out over the state of Oregon post takeoff.