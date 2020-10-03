Morning news brief: Armenia-Azerbaijan clash, no quarantine for Pence and more

U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after the White House announced that he "will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days" after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. Photograph:( Reuters )
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief!
Trump airlifted to military hospital for COVID treatment; releases video message
Trump will be staying at the hospital for the "next few days" and will undergo treatment for COVID-19, the White House reported.
Canada to investigate use of its tech in Armenia-Azerbaijan clash
Earlier in October 2019, Canada had announced a freeze on issuing of export permits of military shipments to Turkey.
Mexico deploys military to block migrant caravan; blames US election
'It seems very strange to us. It's very strange that this caravan leaves on the eve of the election in the United States,' the Mexican President said.
WH coronavirus protocol not likely to change despite Trump testing positive
Reports say masks will still not be mandatory at the White House, describing them as "a personal choice". And this is despite overwhelming evidence that they help to stop the spread.
No quarantine for US Vice-President Pence, next in line to Trump
US President Donald Trump's testing positive for the coronavirus has cast a spotlight on Vice-President Mike Pence.