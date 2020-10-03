Morning news brief: Armenia-Azerbaijan clash, no quarantine for Pence and more

Trump airlifted to military hospital for COVID treatment; releases video message

Trump will be staying at the hospital for the "next few days" and will undergo treatment for COVID-19, the White House reported.

Canada to investigate use of its tech in Armenia-Azerbaijan clash

Earlier in October 2019, Canada had announced a freeze on issuing of export permits of military shipments to Turkey.

Mexico deploys military to block migrant caravan; blames US election

'It seems very strange to us. It's very strange that this caravan leaves on the eve of the election in the United States,' the Mexican President said.

WH coronavirus protocol not likely to change despite Trump testing positive

Reports say masks will still not be mandatory at the White House, describing them as "a personal choice". And this is despite overwhelming evidence that they help to stop the spread.

No quarantine for US Vice-President Pence, next in line to Trump

US President Donald Trump's testing positive for the coronavirus has cast a spotlight on Vice-President Mike Pence.