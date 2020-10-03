Trump airlifted to military hospital for COVID treatment; releases video message

The US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday and had been in quarantine since then.

However, now, in order to make sure the President's health remains steady, he has been airlifted to a military hospital outside Washington on Friday.

Trump will be staying at the hospital for the "next few days" and will undergo treatment for COVID-19, the White House reported.

The move to the Walter Reed Hospital has been declared as just a precautionary step. "At the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

He was now spotted wearing a mask and did not take any questions from the journalists. However, the onlookers and the local media confirmed that Trump was able to walk unassisted.

Trump also issued a video message on his Twitter account where he thanked everyone for their support and assured that he is doing very well. "I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support," he said.

"I am going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I am doing very well. But we are going to make sure that things work out," Trump said.

"The First Lady is doing very well," he added.

Trump will be carrying out his presidential duties from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days now.

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, his close ades Mike pence and Mike Pompeo have tested negative. His emocratic rival Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, too, have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Once mocked by Trump for staying indoors, Biden is the only US election candidate who is still able to campaign now.

A lot of questions are being raised on whether or not the next two presidential debates willtake place, considering Trump's health — second debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami, and the third is set for October 22 in Nashville.

As per the statement issued by the White House physician Sean Conley, not everything seems to be "great". For now, Conley has given Trump a single dose of Regeneron's antibody cocktail, a treatment undergoing clinical trials but not yet approved by regulators.

"He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps," Conley wrote.