Morning news brief: Another embarrassment for Joe Biden, US-Japan join hands against China, and more

Japan and United States have joined hands in the face of Chinese assertiveness. Following a meeting of their foreign and defense ministers, the two nations have announced stepped-up security co-operation. In other news, in an embarrasing turn of events, US President Joe Biden's aides have discovered anotehr batch of classified documents from his time as the Vice President of the nation. Meanwhile, US and Brazil lawmakers have joined forces to investigate the recent storming of the capital Brasilia by former president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters. Finally, we bring you the news of the discovery of a potentially new sub-species of dinosaur in Chile.

In what is turning into an embarrassment for US President Joe Biden, his aides have found another batch of classified government records at a second location.

In the face of their shared concerns about increasingly assertive China; Japan and the United States on Wednesday (January 11) announced stepped-up security co-operation. Washington strongly endorsed a major military build-up announced by Japan last month. Foreign and defence ministers of the two countries met in Washington.

US and Brazil lawmakers are looking to join forces to investigate the storming of the capital Brasilia by former president Jair Bolsonaro supporters, according to an exclusive report by Reuters.

Scientists have made an amazing discovery. In an inhospitable valley in the Chilean Patagonia, they have come across the remains of four species of dinosaurs. The fossils which were discovered and transported to a laboratory in 2021, as per researchers, belong to species that have previously not been identified in the area.