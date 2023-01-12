US and Brazil lawmakers to join forces to investigate Brasilia riots: Report

US and Brazil lawmakers are looking to join forces to investigate the storming of the capital Brasilia by former president Jair Bolosnaro supporters, according to an exclusive report by Reuters.

The recently dissolved US House of Representatives select committee that released a report indicting Donald Trump of the January 6 Capitol Hill riots could help the Brazilian lawmakers investigate the events of Brasilia from earlier this week, according to the publication's sources.

Bennie Thompson, the committee chairman said the report compiled by his panel could serve as a model for such investigations.

"I am extremely proud of the January 6 Select Committee's work and final report. If (it) serves as a model for similar investigations, I will help out in anyway possible."

Moreover, Brazil's Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco has held talks with a senior US diplomat in Brasilia to discuss the possibility of such a collaboration.

The riots by Bolsonaro's supporters from earlier this week has drawn eerie similarities to the January 6 insurrection attempt by Trump supporters in 2021.

Over 1,000 rioters were arrested initially for storming the Supreme Court of Brazil, the National Congress of Brazil and the Planalto Presidential Palace.

The January 6 committee report

After 18 months of investigation, the January 6 committee released its report last month and held Trump responsible for the riots.

The 800-page report was published after conducting 1,000-plus interviews and examination of a large number of documents, phone records, texts and more.

The committee in the report called for Trump to never be allowed to hold office again. To substantiate the claims, the report cited at least 200 acts where Trump and his allies attempted to overturn the presidential election.

