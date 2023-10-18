Morning news brief: Gaza hospital blast kills over 500, Putin praises Xi in Beijing summit, and more

Over 500 Palestinians lost their lives in an explosion at a hospital in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, marking the deadliest mass casualty event in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which commenced on October 7 with an unprecedented attack on Israeli civilians. In other news, during a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) summit in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping. This event, part of Putin's second visit outside the former Soviet Union since the Ukraine war, provided an opportunity for Putin to promote Russia's Northern Sea Route (NSR) and encourage global investments in the project, aiming to enhance trade ties between the East and West.

Nearly 500 Palestinians were reported dead in an explosion at a hospital in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, making it the deadliest mass casualty event so far during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas that began on October 7 after the latter launched an unprecedented attack on Israeli civilians.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia heaped praises on Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday (Oct 18) on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) summit being held in Beijing.

On his second visit outside the former Soviet Union since the Ukraine war, Putin took the opportunity to market Russia's much-touted Northern Sea Route (NSR) and invited global investments in the project he claims would deepen trade ties between East and West.

In the initial House of Representatives Speaker vote, the assertive right-wing Republican, Jim Jordan — often deemed a Donald Trump ally — fell short of the 217 votes needed for victory.

Jordan secured 200 votes, while 20 of his fellow Republicans voted against him, with all 212 Democrats supporting Hakeem Jeffries.

The United States released videos of some of the interceptions between American warplanes with Chinese aircraft in the past two years. The Pentagon said that more than 180 intercepts have occurred, which is more than the total intercepts over the previous decade.