US House without speaker for third week after pro-Trump Republican Jim Jordan loses first vote
In the initial House of Representatives Speaker vote, the assertive right-wing Republican, Jim Jordan — often deemed a Donald Trump ally — fell short of the 217 votes needed for victory.
Jordan secured 200 votes, while 20 of his fellow Republicans voted against him, with all 212 Democrats supporting Hakeem Jeffries.
State of the US House of Republicans
As a result of this loss, the House is currently without a speaker, since a group of Republicans ousted Kevin McCarthy from the position 14 days ago.
Future of Jim Jordan's candidacy
The future of Jordan's candidacy remains uncertain since it is unclear how many of his Republican opponents will maintain their stance in subsequent votes.
Jordan's victory would, however, make him second in line for the presidency, following the vice president.
How Jim Jordan is described with Grand Old Party?
Supporters, like Republican Representative Elise Stefanik, describe Jordan as a "patriot" and an "America First warrior" who prevails in challenging battles.
However, the Republican conference remains divided, with seven Republicans voting for Steve Scalise, six for McCarthy, and a few for other candidates, indicating an ongoing lack of unity within the party.
What if Jim Jordan fails to get enough votes?
If Jordan's bid falters, new Republican challengers, including Patrick McHenry and Tom Emmer, could emerge.
Jordan's supporters believe he can effectively advocate for spending cuts and other Republican priorities in negotiations with Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Democrats strongly oppose Jordan's candidacy, and have described him as an extremist who would take orders from former President Donald Trump.
But Jim Jordan's approach to leadership differs significantly from traditional congressional leaders.
With a confrontational style and conservative media presence, he has amplified false election fraud claims, led an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, and co-founded the House Freedom Caucus.
