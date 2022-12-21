Morning Brief: Zelensky's US visit, Musk stepping down as Twitter CEO and more
Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news briefing.
In his first visit abroad since the beginning and subsequent escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is set to meet the US President Joe Biden at White House on Wednesday. Hours after reports emerged claiming that Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is actively searching for a new CEO of Twitter, Musk announced that he would soon step down as Twitter CEO. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's six years' worth of tax returns will be made public after a vote by lawmakers at the US House of Representatives effectively concluded a years-long battle by the former US president to keep his tax filings private.
US President Joe Biden is expected to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Wednesday, CNN reported quoting sources.
According to the report, preparations are underway for both leaders to meet at the White House, where the discussions would largely surround providing military aid to Kyiv. Though the contents of the discussions have not been revealed due to security reasons, reports claim that it will be released to provide a new defence assistance package that will include Patriot missile systems. There are also reports of Zelensky's possible address to Congress later in the day.
Hours after reports emerged claiming that Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is actively searching for a new CEO of Twitter, Musk announced that he would soon step down as Twitter CEO. The development comes a day after Elon Musk lost a Twitter poll in which he had asked his over 122 million Twitter followers if he should step down as the Chief Executive Officer of the social media platform.
Musk said he plans to run Twitter’s engineering as owner. Reports say that it is hard to tell what is left of other operations, such as legal and communication, some of which have been gutted.
Donald Trump's six years' worth of tax returns will be made public after a vote by lawmakers at the US House of Representatives effectively concluded a years-long battle by the former US president to keep his tax filings private.
The Democratic-led House Wars and Means Committee voted 24-16 to release six years of Trump's tax filings for the duration covering the period between 2015 to 2020.
India steps up measures amidst China Covid explosion, expert says 'hybrid immunity' will help country
Amid the burst of Covid-19 cases in China, India has stepped up efforts to prepare for any eventuality. The Health Ministry has asked all states to increase genome sequencing of positive cases through the INSACOG network in order to understand which new coronavirus variants might be circulating. "ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through...INSACOG network," Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter to all states.
He is known as King Khan in India for a reason. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been named in Empire Magazine's list of 50 greatest actors of all time. Khan is the only Indian actor on the list which also features actors like Robert De Niro, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Bette Davis, Denzel Washington among others.
On Tuesday, Shah Rukh`s manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to her Instagram to share a picture which she captioned, "@iamsrk on the Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time... the only Indian... doing us proud always!"