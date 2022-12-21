Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian in Empire Magazine's list of '50 Greatest Actors of All Time'

He is known as King Khan in India for a reason. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been named in Empire Magazine's list of 50 greatest actors of all time. Khan is the only Indian actor on the list which also features actors like Robert De Niro, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Bette Davis, Denzel Washington among others.



On Tuesday, Shah Rukh`s manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to her Instagram to share a picture which she captioned, "@iamsrk on the Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time... the only Indian... doing us proud always!"



Khan who began his acting career on Television in the late 1980s and eventually moved to the big screen with his debut film 'Deewana' in 1992, delivered some of the iconic romantic blockbusters of the 1990s and early 2000s. The actor later turned producer and has over the years backed some critically acclaimed films as well as commercial hits.



Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.The film will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.



Recently, the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Besharam Rang' which got massive reactions from the fans.Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' lined up for release in the coming months.