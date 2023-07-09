Morning brief: Zelensky brings back Mariupol commanders, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brought back five former commanders of Ukraine's garrison in Mariupol from Turkey on Saturday (July 8). The release was immediately denounced by the Russian government. The five commanders had led a fierce three-month defence of Mariupol from the Azovstal Steel last year.

The Philippines has accused China of violating its special economic zone with dozens of fishing vessels.

And United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the world was big enough for both the United States and China to co-exist and that there was "ample room" for the American and Chinese companies to boost trade and investment.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brought back five former commanders of Ukraine's garrison in Mariupol from Turkey on Saturday, which was seen as a highly symbolic achievement that Russia called as a violation of the prisoner exchange deal which was engineered last year.

Philippines flagged an unprecedented show of maritime assertion by China after dozens of Chinese fishing vessels were seen being escorted by the Chinese Coast Guard and Navy near the Iroquois Reef and the Sabina Shoal in West Philippine Sea that Manila claims as its own as part of its exclusive economic zone.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the world is big enough for both the United States and China to co-exist and that there is "ample room" for the US and Chinese companies to boost trade and investment. Yellen's remarks came as she concluded her visit to China in a display of Washington-Beijing geo-economic showdown.

Freedom of Russia Legion's commander Caesar said that another cross-border raid inside Russia is being planned by his fighters as they are seeking to capitalise on the confusion that still prevails in Kremlin, post the mutiny by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.