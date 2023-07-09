Anti-Putin forces hint at fresh attacks in Russia, say they have 'ambitious plans'

Freedom of Russia Legion's commander Caesar said that another cross-border raid inside Russia is being planned by his fighters as they are seeking to capitalise on the confusion that still prevails in the Kremlin post the mutiny by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. “There will be a further surprise in the next month or so,” said Caesar, who is a spokesperson for the anti-Putin paramilitary group, in an interview with the Observer in Kyiv. “It will be our third operation. After that, there will be a fourth, and fifth. We have ambitious plans. We want to free all our territory,” he stated. The legion, which has more than a hundred Russian military volunteers, had carried out attacks in May and early June. In the attacks, they were able to capture border villages near the Russian city of Belgorod after a skirmish with the Russian army. Ten Russian soldiers were also taken captive by them. Caesar said that two members of the anti-Kremlin militia also lost their lives.

The recent incursion that took place near the town of Shebekino was described by him as a “local raid and reconnaissance operation”. He accepted that his militia can only function with the help of the Ukrainian military but added that once they are on Russian territory, they make their own independent decisions.



He stated that the armoured vehicles of the legion were mostly seized from Russian stocks which were captured in Ukraine.



He added that the reports of the Kremlin claiming heavy losses among his guerrillas were exaggerated and ridiculous. “They dressed up dead bodies in Ukrainian uniforms and put them on TV. Ours look different. It was all a dumb lie," Caesar said.

'Prototype of a future Russian society'

Caesar, while speaking to the Observer, called himself a “constitutional monarchist”. He said that he admired Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill, and emphasised that the legion included fighters who have left- and right-wing views and some were even disenchanted supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who was poisoned by the FSB spy agency and is now in jail.



“We are a prototype of a future Russian society. There are different perspectives,” said Caesar. He stated that he was outraged at the murderous bombing of civilians carried out by the Kremlin.