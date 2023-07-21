Morning brief: Victim of Manipur sexual violence speaks up, Chinese hackers breach US envoy's emails, and more

Manipur violence continued dominating headlines in India as one of the victims of the sexual violence spoke up about how police left them to fend for themselves as a raging mob attacked them. Protests are being held in New Delhi and the violent-hit state. In another development from China, Beijing-backed hackers are believed to have accessed emails of US envoy to China Nicholas Burns as part of a sophisticated cyberattack against US officials. Also, the culture minister of Ukraine resigned Friday amidst reports that he allocated millions in budget to a TV series and museum as his nation suffers a massive funding crunch.

China hacks into email of US envoy in Beijing Nicholas Burns The email account of United States Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns was recently breached by China-based hackers as part of a targeted intelligence-gathering campaign carried out recently, three US government officials told CNN.

India: Woman stripped and raped in Manipur breaks silence, says was 'left to the mob by the police' The day after a distressing video surfaced, showing two women from the Kuki-Zomi community being publicly humiliated and sexually assaulted in Manipur, one of the survivors told The Indian Express that they were “left to the mob by the police”.

Macron reshuffles cabinet after France left 'stunned' by riots French President Emmanuel Macron undertook a government reshuffle in an attempt to move past the series of crises that have plagued his second term since re-election.

FTX sues its own founder Sam Bankman-Fried to recover over $1 bn FTX, the defunct cryptocurrency exchange, has sued its own founder Sam Bankman-Fried and three former executives to recover over $1 billion they are accused of misappropriating before the collapse of FTX last year.

Ukraine’s culture minister resigns amid ‘misunderstanding’ over budget allocation The culture minister of Ukraine has resigned amid alleged disagreement with President Volodymyr Zelensky over budget appropriation.

Amsterdam bans cruise ships to limit tourists and curb pollution The city council of Amsterdam is taking drastic measures to curb pollution by limiting the number of tourists that arrive annually in the party city.

Jaipur city in western India jolted by three earthquakes India's National Center for Seismology confirmed the earthquake that struck the city of Jaipur in India's Rajasthan state, about 250 km west of New Delhi.

Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi set for Inter Miami debut but maybe off the bench Lionel Messi should make his debut for Inter Miami against Mexican club Cruz Azul on Friday but the seven-times Ballon d'Or winner may be limited to a role off the bench.

Ashes, 4th Test, day 2: Bazball finally strikes as England in driver's seat following Crawley, Root show England is in the driver’s seat following the second day’s play at Old Trafford in Manchester. Zak Crawley’s Ashes-saving 189 from 182 and Joe Root’s 84 off 95 balls have put England on the front foot as they lead Australia by 67 runs with six wickets in hand and three days left.

Bawaal review: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film is a misplaced lesson in history In Nitesh Tiwari's latest film Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor meander through a convoluted plot which is a coming of age saga with World War II as the backdrop.