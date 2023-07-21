Jaipur city in western India jolted by three earthquakes
The residents of Jaipur city, the capital of Rajasthan state in western India, felt a series of three earthquakes early on Friday morning.
India's National Center for Seismology confirmed the earthquake that struck the city of Jaipur in India's Rajasthan state, about 250 km west of New Delhi.
The three earthquakes were measured at 4.4 on richter scale, India's earthquake observatory added.
This is a developing story. More information to be added soon.
