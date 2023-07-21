ugc_banner

Jaipur city in western India jolted by three earthquakes

Jaipur, RajasthanEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jul 21, 2023, 07:33 AM IST

Representative image. Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The residents of Jaipur city, the capital of Rajasthan state in western India, felt a series of three earthquakes early on Friday morning.

India's National Center for Seismology confirmed the earthquake that struck the city of Jaipur in India's Rajasthan state, about 250 km west of New Delhi.

The three earthquakes were measured at 4.4 on richter scale, India's earthquake observatory added.

This is a developing story. More information to be added soon.

trending now

trending now

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

India: Woman stripped and raped in Manipur breaks silence, says was 'left to the mob by the police'

Sri Lanka notifies Indian rupee as designated currency

Manipur viral video case: Four main accused arrested | Top points